The Tides Hotel wins restaurant bid for Folly Beach Fishing Pier

Jonathan Boncek
Tides Hotel will open its own restaurant on the pier next year
The Edwin S. Taylor Fishing Pier is getting a new restaurant tenant. After 11 years on the pier, Locklear’s Beach City Grill will close on Oct. 23 and The Tides Folly Beach hotel group will take posession of the property, according to the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission who owns the property.
According to a July Post & Courier story
, only Locklear’s and Tides bid on the five-year lease during CCPRC's request for proposals this summer. Now Avocet Hospitality
, which owns Tides as well downtown's Vendue Inn, will take over the 2,369-square-foot space that sits at the end of the 1,045-foot-long pier next to the pier’s gift and tackle shop.
Avocet owner Jon Weitz told P&C
in July that the request to take over the lease was a natural choice adding, “We want to create more synergy between the hotel and the pier.” Currently Tides has one restaurant, BLU
, which has beach access but a decidedly more fine dining atmosphere. Avocet's new pier location will likely be a more family-friendly operation Weitz told P&C.
Avocet will open its own restaurant in the same location in early 2017.