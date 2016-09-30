Leftovers: Photography from farms to tables

Over the past two weeks, I visited farms in Holly Hill for our story on Molly & Me Pecans to the Middleton Place Organic Farm. Meanwhile, food shoots took me to the beach hut of Feast Provisions on I.O.P and then to the simplistic beauty of downtown's La Farfalle. As is the case with all my shoots, there is so much more I want the reader to see. Here's a look at some of my favorite cuts.
Josh Adams of Middleton Place organic farm
Josh Adams works his tail off to furnish the restaurant at Middleton Place with beautiful organic ingredients. The former musician turned to farming when his children were born.
Kay Holseberg
Bourbon pecans
Kay Holseberg started her business picking up pecans that fell on her brother’s land in Holly Hill. Now she ships her pecan recipes around the world.
Feast Provisions on IOP
Feast burger
Air Casebier’s Feast Provisions is a treasure found on the Isle of Palms. The tiny beach hut puts out some big flavors. The open kitchen gives the customer an opportunity to communicate directly with Air as she puts her heart into the dishes. Her burger, pictured here, could hold up to any burger in the city.
Chef Michael Toscano of Le Farfalle
Chef Michael Toscano garnishes the sorghum pappardelle with fresh grated parmesan. The taste Toscano's food at La Farfelle is simple, elegant, and rustic — a tiny piece of Italy on Beaufain street.