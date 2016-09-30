Leftovers: Photography from farms to tables

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Josh Adams of Middleton Place organic farm

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Kay Holseberg

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Bourbon pecans

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Feast Provisions on IOP

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Feast burger

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Chef Michael Toscano of Le Farfalle

Over the past two weeks, I visited farms in Holly Hill for our story on Molly & Me Pecans to the Middleton Place Organic Farm. Meanwhile, food shoots took me to the beach hut of Feast Provisions on I.O.P and then to the simplistic beauty of downtown's La Farfalle. As is the case with all my shoots, there is so much more I want the reader to see. Here's a look at some of my favorite cuts.Josh Adams works his tail off to furnish the restaurant at Middleton Place with beautiful organic ingredients. The former musician turned to farming when his children were born.Kay Holseberg started her business picking up pecans that fell on her brother’s land in Holly Hill. Now she ships her pecan recipes around the world.Air Casebier’s Feast Provisions is a treasure found on the Isle of Palms. The tiny beach hut puts out some big flavors. The open kitchen gives the customer an opportunity to communicate directly with Air as she puts her heart into the dishes. Her burger, pictured here, could hold up to any burger in the city.Chef Michael Toscano garnishes the sorghum pappardelle with fresh grated parmesan. The taste Toscano's food at La Farfelle is simple, elegant, and rustic — a tiny piece of Italy on Beaufain street.