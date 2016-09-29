Up 'N' Adam food cart capitalizes on Johns Island commuters

click to enlarge
Adam Tyndall's cart sits at the corner of Maybank and River Road in front of the CVS
While Charleston County Council tests citizens' patience calling for further study
of the proposed Legare Bridge bike lane and Charlestonians debate the horrors of Lowcountry traffic, one Johns Island entrepreneur is taking advantage of the commute.
Each weekday morning, at the corner of Maybank Highway and River Road on Johns Island, a small food cart sets up shop with a simple hand-written sign: $5 Biscuits — Sausage and Bacon.
The cart is owned by Adam Tyndall, future owner of Up 'N' Adam food truck, and he's quite literally got the Johns Island breakfast market cornered. As cars inch through the intersection, Tyndall and his Chef Jay Heck walk the length of the road, offering biscuits to commuters.
"I was the former GM of The Loophole and saw an opportunity in the morning time with the massive of amount of traffic," Tyndall says. So he decided to take advantage of it. From 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. each weekday, you can find him stationed in front of CVS running hot baggies to passenger-side windows. And business is good.
"On average now I'm selling like 20-30 biscuits a day," he says. "Some people just wave us on, but a lot of people are just excited about the option."
Tyndall also runs The Loophole's
(2817 Maybank Hwy.) breakfast, but in a few weeks he hopes to open his Up N' Adam breakfast food truck which will continue to park at the busy intersection.
"We'll have a menu with six or seven items. It's going to be super simple, cheap, good food. Breakfast should be good and fast," Tyndall says. It will be 80 percent farm-to-table. I've partnered with a lot of local farms and am beginning to use Burbage Meat for all of our pork."
In addition to Tyndall's homemade biscuits, Up 'N' Adam's menu will feature huevos rancheros, shrimp and grits — like this week's Loophole version topped with bloody mary cream sauce — and a classic start breakfast with two eggs, and hash browns or grits.
But until then, he's manning his stand. "We're about to get some trays so we can offer a whole combo with coffee, and hash browns, sort of like Bo-Tato rounds, all for $5."
And as far as bothering traffic, no one seems to have an issue with Tyndall's curb service.
"I've offered plenty of police officers biscuits and I haven't had a problem," says Tyndall.