Charleston Beer Exchange announces moving sale

Edmund's Oast Exchange is being designed by Andrew Gould of New World Byzantine.
Beer nerds, alert. This is not a drill. Charleston Beer Exchange is having a moving sale beginning Wed. Oct. 5 and that means deep discounts on the Exchange Street store's entire stock.
The clearance is all part of CBX's move to NoMo. As we've reported
, CBX will become Edmund's Oast Exchange and move into a 2,000 square foot, two-story space next to Edmund's Oast. There the staff will sell 1,000 different varieties of beer as well as offer a wine selection. The new retail space will be run by certified cicerone and City Paper
contributor Brandon Plyler and former Glass Onion chef and certified sommelier Sarah O'Kelley.
Groundbreaking on the new site is expected soon with an opening slated for spring.
Wednesday's sale begins at 4 p.m. with Westbrook Brewing Company and COAST Brewing Co. pouring samples. Once the inventory is sold out, CBX will close its doors for good.
To keep up with the move, visit edmundsoastexchange.com
when the website goes live in early October.