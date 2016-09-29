Book your seat at the new McCrady's

It's happening. Just like Sherlock, Sean Brock has spent the past month in his mind palace cooking up wildly creative dishes and now he's ready to unleash them on the world. Tickets for seats at his new McCrady's
(155 East Bay St.) are now available.
For $125 you can grab a spot at the 18-seat tasting menu experience. Wine pairings are an additional $85. If you're not into vino, but want to drink something other than water, other pairings are $50.
And as this is no ordinary dinner, McCrady's has given would-be diners a helpful FAQ sheet to help diners avoid etiquette questions like, can I take pictures of my dinner? Herein are the answers to that and more:
What are your hours of operation? We are open Wednesday-Sunday with one seating at 6pm.
How far out in advance can we book our experience? On the first of each month, we release the following month.
Do you offer a children's menu? We do not, but all children are welcome to enjoy the same menu as you.
Are you able to accommodate allergies? Please email maitred@mccradysrestaurant.com at least 48 hours ahead of time with your allergy requests. Unfortunately, we are unable to accommodate vegans at this time.
Are you able to accommodate vegetarians? Yes, with a 48 hour notice.
Are you able to accept walk-ins? No.
What does my booking include? Your booking includes our tasting menu, any additional pairings you have selected plus tax and gratuity.
How long will you hold my booking, should I be running late? All guests will be seated simultaneously, the experience beings PROMPTLY at the booked time. Unfortunately, if you are late your total number of courses may be limited.
How do I reach someone if I have any questions? You are able to email maitred@mccradysrestaurant.com and we will get back to you within 24 hours.
Are you able to accommodate single diners? Yes. Do you offer valet parking?We do not. There are metered spaces on the surrounding streets which are free after 6 p.m., additionally there is paid parking lot just south of our restaurant off of East Bay Street and a parking garage located off Prioleau Street (across the street from McCrady's).
How much time should I allow for my experience? You should expect to dine with us for 2 hours and 15 minutes.
Do you allow guests to bring in their own bottle of wine? If so, is there a corkage charge? You are able to bring in your own bottle of wine for a charge of $50 per 750ml. Limit one 750ml bottle per booking. We kindly ask that you don't bring in something that is on our wine list. Our wine list can be found at mccradysrestaurant.com
Can I take photos in the restaurant? Yes. While we do allow patrons to take photographs, we DO NOT allow flash photography so as to preserve the intimacy of the space for all of our guests. We ask that you please silence your phone and keep your phones and cameras off your table and the kitchen counter during your meal.
Can I get a refund once purchased? Can I exchange my booking for a different night? Just like a sporting event, concert, or theater ticket all sales are final. Exceptions may be made at the restaurant's discretion; however, bookings of all types are always transferable. You can review all your confirmed bookings and/or transfer your bookings from your /react-text Tock profile react-text: 76 . /react-text
Can I give my booking away or sell it? Yes. The booking is completely transferable. However, selling bookings for greater than face value may be illegal in your area. Anyone who purchases a booking from another patron should take care to be sure that the beverage pairing options are as claimed by requesting both an email confirmation from us as well as a printed receipt from the seller. Any bookings purchased on the secondary market are at the purchaser's risk. We will not be held responsible for forgeries or misrepresentations. Bookings are transferable, but we strongly encourage anyone considering buying bookings from any
other source to refrain from doing so without confirmation from us. To transfer a booking, go to the "My Account" area using the upper rightnavigation pane and select "Your Bookings". Each booking has a transfer button next to it.
I already have a Tock account and want to see my existing bookings, what do I do? You will need to login to your account by clicking on the upper right navigation pane. Enter the email for your existing account and you will receive a confirmation code to verify your account.
Will I be able to see my previous purchases? Yes, all bookings purchased (used and unused) will be in your account. If you do not see your bookings, please confirm that the email you used to purchase the booking is the same.
Why do I get charged when adding a credit card? Adding a credit card may require a small test charge to validate your account. Don't worry, this is just a test and the charge will disappear from your statement.