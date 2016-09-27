The Westendorff to get a Greek makeover

-
Jonathna Boncek
-
The Westendorff will become Stella's Greek restaurant
Keftedes, moussaka, saganaki, look for The Westendorff's menu to sell all these items in the new year. Owner Steven Niketas says his one-year-old restaurant will reopen as Stella's
, the second location of a well-known Richmond, Va. Greek restaurant.
"We’ll be partnering with our dear friends Johnny and Katrina Giavos, restaurant pioneers in the Richmond area," writes Niketas in an email. Stella's has been operating in Richmond for 50 years.
“We’re thrilled to bring this concept to the area and answer what I believe is a great need for more dining diversity in the city,” says Niketas. “I’m also honored to have my mother, Elane Yatrelis Niketas, helping guide us in this new direction.”
Niketas, the former owner of Mosaic Cafe in Mt. Pleasant (and current owner of Mosaic Catering), spent the last few years renovating the 125-year-old building at 114 St. Philip St.
The former hardware store survived Hurricane Hugo, but had sat in disrepair for years. For his efforts, Niketas was honored with the Historic Charleston Foundation's Robert N.S. and Patti Foos Whitelaw Founders Award in recognition of work in rehabilitation and adaptive reuse.
But it wasn't all awards in the kitchen. While City Paper
gave the restaurant a good review
under opening Chef Ted Jackson, he left three months later. Chef Blake Joyal
took over next, but he was out after eight months. Without someone to lead the upscale diner forward, Niketas says he's looking forward to starting a new chapter.
After closing on Sun. Oct. 16, The Westendorff will undergo yet another renovation and reopen as Stella's in early 2017 serving dinner and Sunday brunch.
In the meantime, the building's second floor event space, The Warren Room, will continue to operate throughout the transition with Mosaic Catering + Events handling all banquet operations.
“We hope our patrons will continue to dine with us until then,” Niketas says.