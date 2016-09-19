With the addition of Rusty Bull Brewing Co., North Charleston now has 7 breweries

click to enlarge
Fox Music will become Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
Charleston Beer Week may be over, but brew news waits for no one. Today's latest is that Brian Bogstad and Ben Mayer, owners of Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
, will begin construction on their brewery at its new North Charleston location. The former Fox Music (3005 W. Montague Ave.) will be the home of Rusty Bull's facility which will include a 15-barrel brew house, a 1,600 square foot taproom, an outdoor beer garden, a food truck court, and a private event space which will feature live music a few times each week.
“We're going to brew great beer and build a place where the community can come together and have a good time," says Mayer in a press release. "We really think that there are great things happening in this part of Charleston and we're excited to be a part of it."
With the addition of Rusty Bull, North Charleston will now have seven breweries
with one more — Pawleys Island Brewing Co. — on the way.