Smoke BBQ expanding into Black Sheep Bar and Grill

Jonathan Boncek
Smoke's Meat + Two with brisket
It's one thing to take a kiss of death location and make it a successful one once, but can a restaurant do the same thing twice? Roland Feldman thinks so. After turning the former vegan motorcycle restaurant Motobar
(née L.I.F.E. Bar & Lounge) into the thriving Smoke BBQ
, Feldman is headed East of the Cooper and looking to revive Black Sheep Bar & Grill (formerly Scratch Taco Boutique) with his 'cue menu.
"I believe it was your paper who so appropriately coined us the 'Curse Breakers' of 487 King St.," writes Feldman in an email. "We will be carrying on this tradition to 713 Coleman, bringing the area a much needed dose of our Smoke-style barbecue, a family style gathering place, as well as the epic nightlife and music scene our King Street location has become known for."
Feldman's expansion comes quickly. Just two years ago he operated as Smoke BBQ food truck, but he says loyal fans are all to thank for his business's success.
"Charleston has been so welcoming of our brand. We are truly humbled to be serving in such a competitive and ever-growing Lowcountry barbecue scene."
Feldman didn't give an ETA on Smoke's Coleman Boulevard opening, but we'll keep you posted.