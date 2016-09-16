There's still time to buy tickets to Greenville's Euphoria food fest next weekend

click to enlarge
Last year The Traffic Jam food truck rodeo was held in the middle of Greenville's downtown baseball stadium
Charleston's Wine + Food festival may have kicked off its ticket launch last night with a home run of a launch party (seriously, I'd renew my vows just so I could have last night's Spazmatics band play at my wedding), but up in Greenville the Euphoria wine and food festival is just a week away. And, as former CP
editor Chris Haire wrote last year
, with a family friendly event like Euphoria's Sunday Brunch, a great use of the city's Main Street, and a growing restaurant community, "Greenville's culinary scene is doing plenty of things right."
If you're interested in getting a taste of the action, Euphoria begins Thurs. Sept. 22 and there are still a handful of tickets left. Here's what's available:
Taste of the South
The original Duke's Mayo Factory hosts a line up of 10 Southern chefs for this $125 ticket. Guests are invited to stroll and snack while enjoying cocktails from Charleston's own Firefly Distillery.
Feast by the Field
From noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Euphoria's Feast by the Field ($75) tent opens up with a craft beer garden, culinary stage with chef demonstrations, and artisan market. This year Euphoria has added classes that include many Charleston faces such as the Charleston's Cocktail Bandits
who will talk all things cocktails and John Lewis of Lewis Barbecue and our own contributor Robert Moss who will be doing a Smokin' in the Streets
demo.
Fire + Cider
Cypress and Artisan Meat Share Chef Craig Deihl makes an appearance at the Fire + Cider pop-up dinner with Mattie Beason from Black Twig Cider House and Chefs Anthony Gray and Brian Young of the Bacon Brothers Public House. Guests at this $150 dinner will get a notice a few days before on the dinner's secret location.
Sunday Brunch: Fired Up!
To wrap things up on Sunday, Greenville's bringing together a who's who of whole hog for a barbecue feast. $55 will buy you eats from 10 pit Wyatt Dickson of Picnic restaurant in Durham, N.C., Sam Jones of Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, N.C., and, of course, the Holy City's Aaron Seigel of Home Team BBQ. Bloody marys and mimosas are also included.