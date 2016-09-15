Leftovers: This week's food shoots tasted as good as they looked

This week’s Leftovers brings us a look at decisive decision making in the direction and intention of the craftsmen, chefs, and designers. Some weeks I’m sent in entirely different directions when it comes to food photography. Here’s where the last week or so has taken me.
Jonathan Boncek
Henrietta's steak frites
Henrietta's elegance has an air of Mad Men
with a touch of Paris. I was impressed by how the simplistic design was out done with the attention to detail in the cuisine when I went to shoot CP's recent review.
The steak frites were finished with a classic sauce bordelaise. The silkiness of the sauce made this image.
The One Before Dinner cocktail at Henrietta's
When Henrietta's bar manager brought me the One Before Dinner cocktail, I wanted to capture the unorthodox color of the drink that came from the turmeric and bay leaf infused gin. The dark wall and sleek light fixture offered the dramatic canvas needed.
Ryan Coker knows his beer. The brewer at Revelry Brewing has churned out suds and awards since their 2014 opening. Coker’s latest collaboration with Chef Sean Brock
brings a malt liquor of heritage grains and historically correct hooch. Here's a jovial image of the two enjoying the fruits of their labor.
Speck is one of the many toppings found at Luke's
Luke’s Pizza, this week's restaurant review
, has charm busting out of the tiny parlor on the corner of Ashley and Kennedy streets. Luke Davis honed his years of pizza craft to bring us top notch take out with attention to detail. Here Luke composes beautiful speck with olives prior going into the oven.
Sausage, ricotta, and blistered shishito peppers top one of Luke's pies
The daily special on my visit to Luke’s was blistered shishitos, with sausage, and ricotta. This is not a bad way to dine on a Friday night.