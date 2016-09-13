Pounce Cat Cafe + Wine Bar has found a fur-ever home on Meeting Street

click to enlarge

Ashley Brooks and Annaliese Hughes will open Pounce Cat Cafe + Wine Bar on Meeting Street
Claw-some news, y'all. Pounce Cat Cafe + Wine Bar, the most anticipated feline-friendly restaurant to hit Charleston in ever, has a location. Pounce will open its doors in the space next to Trunk Show at 283 Meeting St.
"We're going through with a contractor this week and hopefully getting started on construction either this weekend or next week," says Pounce co-owner Ashley Brooks.
Brooks and her business partner Annaliese Hughes have been working on their cat cafe concept since this time last year. The goal of Pounce is to not only give cat lovers a place to relax and enjoy food around cats, but encourage people to adopt a kitty too. Hughes and Brooks will partner with the Charleston Animal Society and be trained in adoption services so potential owners can adopt on the spot. To make their dream a reality, the two launched a $20,000 Kickstarter
last March and received $23,022 from 318 backers — proof pawsitive that anything is possible.
Once open, Pounce will have, well, cats in addition to a menu featuring local pastries, beer, tea, and wine for sale.