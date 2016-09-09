Health conscious restaurant Beech opens on King Street this weekend

click to enlarge Provided

Beech has five flavors of cold-pressed juice

click to enlarge Provided

Beech plans to source its produce from GrowFood Carolina and Limehouse Produce

Need more acai in your life? Craving more almond butter and guava jam? Beech, 315 King Street's newest "health conscious restaurant" is here to serve. The restaurant, co-owned by Danny Rimer and Keegan and Audry Bird, wants to serve conscientious eaters, "food that’s fresh and won’t leave you feeling tired and groggy after lunch,” says Audrey.Their version of non-groggy eats includes a $9.75 Yogi Bowl filled with acai, granola, strawberries, pineapple, mango (seasonal), chia seeds, goji berries, coconut flakes, and raw honey drizzle. Or a $8.50 Roots Black Bean Hummus salad with hummus, romaine, purple cabbage, carrot, red pepper, cucumber, corn relish, sunflower sprouts, avocado, pico de gallo, and sea salt.Beech’s hours will be 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.