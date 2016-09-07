The Critics' Picks for Charleston Beer Week

EVO Is Local

Mon. Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

Pay as you go.

EVO, 1075 E. Montague Ave.

Have you ever woken up on a Monday morning surrounded by empty cans of PBR and the stale crusts of Dominos pizza? Well, this beer and pizza night at EVO is nothing like that. Head over to the Park Circle pizzeria on Monday, starting at 6 p.m., where EVO will feature locally-sourced pizzas and craft beers from 15 different Charleston breweries. Drink specials include selections from Holy City Brewing, Revelry Brewing Co., Snafu Brewing Company, Frothy Beard Brewery, Tradesman Brewing Co., Oak Road Brewery, and Cooper River Brewing. Food specials include mini paninis, beer-braised pork empanadas, crostini, caramel corn, roasted vegetable tarts, and beer-braised house meatballs. —Sigrid Johannes

An Evening w/ Blackberry Farm

Tues. Sept. 13, 6-8 p.m.

$30

Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer, 4 Vanderhorst St.

Downtown's Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer presents a brew-filled evening with Kyle Morgan of Blackberry Farm Brewery. Located at the foot of the Great Smoky Mountains, Blackberry Farm recently won a gold medal at the 2016 World Cup of Beer for their Classic Saison. Kudu will be serving this winner along with Summer Saison, Fall Saison, Abbey Blonde, and Abby Brune. And after a 5-oz. sampling of each one, you get a 12-oz. glass of your favorite brew. Because Blackberry Farm is more than a brewery, you also get to sample some of the farm's specialty meats prepared by their very own butcher, David Rule, as well as their special cheeses. And at the end, the biggest treat is that you get the latest limited release in their Native Series on your way out, The Blackberry Rye Farmhouse Ale. —Amani Eley

click to enlarge File

Where the Wild Things R

Wed. Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

Pay as you go

Revelry Brewing Co. 10 Conroy St.

Everyone has a friend who recommends the most obscure and adventurous drinks, and now that guy can be you. Come out to Revelry Brewing Co. for a night of rare sour and wild ales. The full list of 20 different brews hasn't been announced, but Revelry's Sean Fleming promises that "it will be bigger and better than last year, by a lot." If sours get you amped, then this event is just the beginning of your newfound affection for Revelry. The brewery plans on expanding their wood cellar program, which will feature wild and sour beers, with an expected cellar completion date of Jan. 2017. —Sigrid Johannes

Bike Safari w/ Charleston City Paper

Thurs. Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.

$20/team

Mellow Mushroom, 309 King St.

We aren't biased or anything, but we think that a bike safari at Mellow Mushroom, sponsored by the City Paper, sounds pretty rad. Head to King Street's Mellow with some friends and some two-wheelers. Things kick off at the pizza joint with each team of four given a clue that sets them out on their search. The winner gets a prize, but everyone who completes the safari gets the chance to win prizes in The Best Dressed Team contest for The Most Creative Safari Pictures. And after you're done, there's a 21+ afterparty on the Mellow Mushroom rooftop, and the Cooper River Brewing Company will cool things down with some nice cold brews. —Amani Eley

Hip-Hop Takeover w/ Snafu Brewing

Fri. Sept. 16, 5-10 p.m.

Pay as you go. House of Brews, 1537-C Ben Sawyer Blvd.

click to enlarge

Get ready to enter the Brew-Tang with Snafu Brewing Company's Hip-Hop Takeover at The House of Brews. Five different beers will be on tap, with the majority being limited release beers only available at House of Brews. One of the LL Cool Drinks that Snafu will provide is its flagship Snafu-Tang, a sour ale brewed with oranges. Hats, pint glasses, and other Snafu products will be giveaway prizes and Pep Rolls will be serving up its whole-wheat rolls stuffed with pepperoni. "We just love our Wu-Tang Clan and A Tribe Called Quest," says Julie Koon, director of operations and co-owner of Snafu Brewing. The North Charleston brewery can currently be found on taps around the city, with plans to open their onsite tasting room in the near future. —Heath Ellison

Folly Craft Beer Dinner

Fri. Sept. 16 at 3 p.m.

$38

Chico Feo, 122 E. Ashley Ave.

Head on out to Folly for a four-course meal paired with four local beers. Hosted by the original Charleston pub and brewery tour, and located at backyard oasis Chico Feo, the courses include dishes like meat on a stick paired with Freehouse Brewing's Battery Brown Ale; Cuban beans and rice paired with Tradesman Brewing Company's Welder's Agave; Chico's curry goat and dumplings paired with COAST Brewing's Hopart IPA; and smoked cheeses and chocolates paired with Holy City Brewing's Pluff Mudd Porter. Guests can enjoy live music from Deadwin while dining. —Connelly Hardaway

click to enlarge

Sunset Paddle & Lowcountry Boil

Sat. Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.

$60.

Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road

Holy City Brewing partners with Charleston Outdoor Adventures for an evening of adventure. COA will guide guests through Lowcountry waterway Island Creek on kayaks leading to an all-you-can-eat Lowcountry boil, featuring Holy City beers, at Bowen's Island Restaurant. The trip down the waterway is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. and, according to COA owner Joe Lotts, it will be just as much of a casual hangout as it is a tour. This event is also a fundraiser for the Charleston Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit environmental organization that is dedicated to protecting the ocean. —Heath Ellison