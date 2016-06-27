Lewis Barbecue unlocks its doors Tuesday — here's the menu

Jody Horton

John Lewis is ready for business

After more than a year of watching earth movers, cement pourers, and welders labor over 464 N. Nassau St., the time has come: Lewis Barbecue opens for business tomorrow, Tues. June 28 at 11 a.m.As promised, John Lewis' second barbecue restaurant (his first is La Barbecue in Austin, Texas) will offer all the smoked meats he's been teasing at pop-ups over the past year — his signature brisket, pulled pork, Texas “hot guts,” sandwiches, and sides, plus a bar program from the one and only RH Weaver. Something of a celebrity in his own right, Weaver launched the bar program at Husk Bar. His Lewis Barbecue bar menu will include "boozy agua frescas, clever craft cocktails, local beer and a variety of wine," according to a press release.The restaurant will operate much like Lewis' pop-ups with a line to purchase meats by the pound. Fortunately a long bar runs the length of the line so diners can drink as they wait. There's seating inside and out under a huge tree filled with Lewis' own DIY vine chandeliers.To kick off his opening in Charleston, on Sun. July 10 Lewis Barbecue will host a grand opening fundraiser for the restaurant’s neighbor, Union Baptist Church, which is in need of a new roof. Lewis' “Raise the Roof” party will feature the full menu, local brews, cocktails, and wine, in addition to raffle prizes, a live auction, and music provided by local bands. All of the proceeds raised will go to Union Baptist.And now, without further ado, we give you Lewis Barbecue's menu:Lewis Barbecue will be open Tues. – Sun., serving from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; bar service will go to midnight each night.