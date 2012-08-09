Newly opened Angel Oak Restaurant another PGA option

Jay and Nicole Kees moved to Charleston from New York to open Angel Oak, a new restaurant that opened last week in the old Caliente spot on Savannah Highway. They are focusing on fresh, local ingredients and decadent dining at an affordable price.



The couple fell in love with the restaurant space and renovated it themselves. “The only thing left is the ceiling,” Nicole says.

They brought all the antique furniture and cutlery from New York and collected chairs from family, friends, and Craigslist. They will be ordering bread fresh from Saffron daily, and produce will be coming from local farms.

The dinner menu includes a pork taco appetizer ($6), shrimp po-boy sandwich with Cajun spice and Key lime tartar ($10), and entrées such as buttermilk-fried chicken ($17), bang-bang shrimp & grits ($16), and Southern sides for $3. There will be a lunch buffet for $8.95 Monday through Saturday and Sunday Brunch with entrées ranging from $6 to 10.