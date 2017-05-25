Corrigan Gallery launches Imprimatur Charleston next Fri. June 2

click to enlarge Lese Corrigan

Lese Corrigan's woodcut, "Grace Chapel"

What’s a better housewarming party for an art gallery than the celebration of a new artists’ and collectors’ organization?Corrigan Gallery hosts the formal launch of Imprimatur Charleston, an organization supporting printmakers and collectors, on June 2, 5-8:30 p.m. The celebration features a display of work by Imprimatur's 10 founding members, along with a presentation by collector Louis Wright on Charleston Renaissance printmakers.Imprimatur Charleston started back in 2013, inspired by Charleston's century-long printmaking tradition and the form's recent resurgence. While earlier printmaking groups focused on providing space and equipment for artists, Imprimatur will serve as an informational and promotional group, bringing attention to the medium in the city.The launch will be the first event in Corrigan Gallery’s new, more spacious location at 7 Broad Street, which opens June 1. Two long, uninterrupted walls and a back garden make the gallery a pleasant place for clients and friends to linger, owner and painter Lese Corrigan says. The gallery was located on Queen Street for almost 12 years, but for the past two the future of that location has been unclear.