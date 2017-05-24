Storytree Theatre partners with the Gaillard for a children's summer camp

click to enlarge Provided

For a city so devoted to cultivating the arts, it should come as no surprise that Storytree Theatre, a Charleston-based nonprofit children's theater, and the Gaillard Center have teamed up to offer a children’s summer camp as part of the Gaillard's education initiative. The themed camp runs two weeks this summer: Superheroes, Sidekicks, Villains, Oh My!, July 31-August 4 and Pirates and Mermaids Beware!, August 7-11.



The weeklong camp will take kids through the entire process of putting on an original production, from set creation to writing to acting and producing. With some help from a professional production crew, the kids will have the opportunity to put their show on for their friends, family, and fans in the Gaillard Center’s gorgeous performance hall.





The overarching goal of the camp is about more than just showing the children of Charleston the ins and outs of theater. The confidence and critical thinking necessary to being a successful performer often translate into other areas of life, and the camp hopes to help foster and encourage these traits in the diverse group of children they’ll be teaching.





In the future, the Gaillard and Storytree plan to introduce more camps, classes, and workshops, with scholarships available to those in need. This looks like the start of a beautiful friendship.

Learn more at storytreetheatre.org.