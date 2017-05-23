Experience Piccolo's puppet cruise on Tues. June 6

click to enlarge
Provided by Michelle Seay
Looking for something a bit different to do this Spoleto season? The first annual Piccolo Spoleto Puppet Cruise sets sail June 6 at 7:30 p.m. It has all of the makings of the typical beloved booze cruise — Charleston harbor views, cash bars, live music, dancing — except with the added twist of live puppetry happening all over the triple-decker vessel.
Performers include Hobey Ford, Drew Allison, and Geoffrey Cormier. All three have honed their craft over the years, and have received awards for their skill in puppetry.
Ford has taken home the UNIMA Citation of Excellence
(puppetry's highest honor, FYI) twice, and he has received three Jim Henson Foundation grants. Allison is the founder of Grey Seal Puppets,
an organization that puts on whimsical productions of classic tales, like The Emperor's New Clothes
, and originals, like Bathtub Pirates
. Allison has also been awarded the President's Award
by the Puppeteers of America for outstanding achievement in the art of puppetry. And last but not least, Cormier
has designed and built sets for two Jim Henson feature films.
Additional walk-about puppetry will be performed by Dave English, along with musical accompaniment from Dana Downs, Mary Edna Fraser, and Nic Jenkins. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online
