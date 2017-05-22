Monday, May 22, 2017
Creative Mornings gets creative at night with this Wednesday's happy hour
Boozin' and Schmoozin'
by Connelly Hardaway
May 22, 2017
Perhaps you've always wanted to attend a Creative Mornings Charleston (CMCHS) talk ... but you're not exactly a morning person. This Wed. May 24 from 6-8 p.m. you don't have to be, because CMCHS is taking it to the roof, Revelry's Rooftop that is, for happy hour. The official happy hour is held from 6-8 p.m. but starting at 4 p.m., $1 from each beer sold will be donated to CMCHS.
CMCHS promotes this event as a networking opportunity, so be sure to bring business cards to pass around. Attendees can enjoy taking pictures in a Lumos Booth (it turns ya into a gif) and live music from Deadwin from 7-10 p.m.
This happy hour also celebrates CMCHS' fiscal sponsorship by the Charleston Regional Alliance for the Arts, which allows the organization to operate as a 501(c)3 and accept tax-deductible donations.
