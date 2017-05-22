Monday, May 22, 2017

Creative Mornings gets creative at night with this Wednesday's happy hour

Boozin' and Schmoozin'

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 2:17 PM

18557106_770907829734540_4144573189458857005_n.jpg

Perhaps you've always wanted to attend a Creative Mornings Charleston (CMCHS) talk ... but you're not exactly a morning person. This Wed. May 24 from 6-8 p.m. you don't have to be, because CMCHS is taking it to the roof, Revelry's Rooftop that is, for happy hour. The official happy hour is held from 6-8 p.m. but starting at 4 p.m., $1 from each beer sold will be donated to CMCHS.

CMCHS promotes this event as a networking opportunity, so be sure to bring business cards to pass around. Attendees can enjoy taking pictures in a Lumos Booth (it turns ya into a gif) and live music from Deadwin from 7-10 p.m.

This happy hour also celebrates CMCHS' fiscal sponsorship by the Charleston Regional Alliance for the Arts, which allows the organization to operate as a 501(c)3 and accept tax-deductible donations.

Learn more about Creative Mornings and upcoming talks online.
Event Details Creative Hoppy Hour + Benefit Night
@ Revelry Brewing Co.
10 Conroy St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., May 24, 6-8 p.m.
Benefits + Fundraisers
Map

