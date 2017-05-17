Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Piccolo Spoleto's Nexton concert shows reach of local festival

Free, fun, festive

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge Gill Landry is a member of OCMS. - SCREENSHOT
  • Screenshot
  • Gill Landry is a member of OCMS.

Piccolo Spoleto (and Spoleto Festival USA for that matter) kicks off in nine days. The locally-produced festival features a number of free events, so you can get your culture on, on the cheap.

Piccolo Spoleto at Nexton, a concert featuring the Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band and Gill Landry — a member of Old Crow Medicine Show, FYI — is Summerville's only Piccolo presentation, held on Sat. June 3 at 5 p.m. at Brown Family Park (2000 Front St.).

This free concert event features food trucks like Backdraft BBQ, Mac Daddy, and Rolled Quesadillas. Guests can also bring their own food and drinks into the concert.

Head online to see the full list of Piccolo events, which kick off on Fri. May 26.


Event Details Piccolo Spoleto at Nexton
@ Nexton
201 Sigma Drive
Summerville, SC
When: Sat., June 3, 5 p.m.
Celebrations
Map

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Piccolo Spoleto at Nexton @ Nexton

    • Sat., June 3, 5 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS