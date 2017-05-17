Piccolo Spoleto's Nexton concert shows reach of local festival

Piccolo Spoleto (and Spoleto Festival USA for that matter) kicks off in nine days. The locally-produced festival features a number of free events, so you can get your culture on, on the cheap.
Piccolo Spoleto at Nexton, a concert featuring the Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band and Gill Landry — a member of Old Crow Medicine Show, FYI — is Summerville's only Piccolo presentation, held on Sat. June 3 at 5 p.m. at Brown Family Park (2000 Front St.).
This free concert event features food trucks like Backdraft BBQ, Mac Daddy, and Rolled Quesadillas. Guests can also bring their own food and drinks into the concert.
Head online to see the full list of Piccolo events, which kick off on Fri. May 26.