Charleston County Public Library kicks off summer reading program and events
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 2:28 PM
Meet and greet local authors — and learn all about their books — at this Saturday’s Readers Fair, held at the Main Library downtown. Local authors like Herb Frazier, Bernard Powers, James Scott, Heather Lyn Mann, and Jason Ryan will discuss their books, which tell tales that range from the raid that avenged Pearl Harbor to drug-laden sailboats helmed by wayward South Carolinians. In addition to chatting with authors, be sure to head to the second floor classroom to learn how you can check out CCPL’s eBook and audiobook collection. And for a little bit of bookish intrigue, join the Blind Match Book Share, where you describe a book you’ve enjoyed and learn about potential titles to check out. The fair starts at 9:15 a.m.
The Charleston County Public Library has fun programs planned for the summer
After the fair, if you and your family are looking for some fun, free, and brain-building activities for the rest of the summer, look no further than your local library.
Starting June 1, the CCPL kicks off its Summer Reading Programs, which include programs for pre-teens, teens, babies, and adults. Kids ages 11 and younger will earn prizes for reading or listening to stories; prizes include an S.C. Reading Medal, a RiverDogs game pass, and vouchers for local attractions. Programs for babies, or pre-readers, include activity sheets designed for caregivers and babies. Those who complete the activities receive a board book and tote bag.
Students grades six through 12 can earn prizes simply by reading whatever they like. Teens who reach their weekly reading goal can win free food, gift cards, and passes to local attractions. Participants ages 18 and older are eligible for bi-monthly gift card prizes and a grand prize drawing
You can pre-register for programs on the library's website.
