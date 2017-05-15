Improv group The Second City heads to the Music Hall this August

click to enlarge Provided

Fun fact: Second City's alumni, among a long list of impressive names, include Tina Fey, Jane Lynch, Bill Murray, Steve Carell, and Charleston native Stephen Colbert.Charleston Music Hall welcomes The Second City, a improv comedy troupe, back to Charleston for a performance on Aug. 30. Tickets go on sale Fri. May 19 at 10 a.m. for $35. For an extra $32, snag a seat at the pre-show dinner at Vincent Chicco’s or Virginia’s.The Second City most recently came to Charleston this past September with their political collab show with Slate,The Second City originated in 1950s Chicago, when it was made up of a small group of undergraduates. Since then, it has evolved into a leader in the art of improv, boasting a wide-spread business with theaters, touring ensembles, and television productions.