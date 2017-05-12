Enough Pie holds art and science extravaganza as part of Awakening V

click to enlarge

In case you hadn't noticed, Enough Pie's Awakening V: King Tides, has been popping up all over town this month. From Mary Edna Fraser's 100-foot banner on Joseph Floyd Manor to a tower of trash at Royal American to Jared Bramblett's photos of flooded streets, Charleston has been awash in art as activism. They keep the momentum up next Sat. May 20 with a special, free event at BoomTown (1505 King St. Ext.) from 1-5 p.m.Attendees can check out talks and info sessions from over 65 local scientists, artists, and civic and community leaders. Speakers will cover topics like sea, marsh, and city ecosystems; you can contribute to community art mobiles; there will be small group discussion tables set up with scientists, city officials, and citizens; and you can experience hip-hop performances as well as puppet comedy. Learn more at enoughpie.org.