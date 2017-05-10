Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Rip City announces six-show residency at Redux

Get rippin'

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 9:23 AM

Local duo Nameless Numberhead — Henry Riggs and Maari Suorsa — are the masterminds behind Rip City, a variety show that's been making the rounds in the Holy City for two years now, and they're bringing the fun to Redux this summer.

Rip City, which gives artists a platform to "explore the weirder side of their mediums," returns to Redux starting this May 26. The six-show run hits the arts venue every month through October with shows starting at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $5. Check out past performers and more info on Rip City's Facebook.
Event Details Rip City
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., Fri., July 28, 9 p.m., Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m. and Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m.
Comedy
