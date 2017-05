Rip City announces six-show residency at Redux

Provided

Local duo Nameless Numberhead — Henry Riggs and Maari Suorsa — are the masterminds behind Rip City, a variety show that's been making the rounds in the Holy City for two years now, and they're bringing the fun to Redux this summer.Rip City, which gives artists a platform to "explore the weirder side of their mediums," returns to Redux starting this May 26. The six-show run hits the arts venue every month through October with shows starting at 9 p.m.Tickets are $5. Check out past performers and more info on Rip City's Facebook.