Marcus Amaker presents the city's first poetry festival, Free Verse, this fall

Marcus Amaker is a man of firsts. While wearing the hat of this city's first poet laureate he has created Charleston's first poetry festival, Free Verse Festival, scheduled to take place this October.
The festival's mission is "to uplift the community by providing eclectic poetry events and workshops at multiple venues in downtown and West Ashley" but that can't happen without a little bit of help.
You can donate to the festival online; donations of more than $100 will receive a handwritten poem from Amaker and those of more than $1,000 will become official sponsors.
The festival's tentative schedule is comprised of three parts. Poetry as public art features poetry on buildings, billboards, sidewalks, and even napkins, written by local elementary students. Free Verse Festival will also collaborate with organizations to host workshops for elementary and high school students, led by local and regional poets. And poetry at night will feature an array of events like poetry and hip-hop, poetry and jazz, and poetry and pancakes.
