Monday, May 8, 2017
Check out NPAC's Best of Broadway 2017-18 season lineup
Break a leg
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 11:39 AM
The 2017-18 lineup for Best of Broadway
You don't need to pack your bags for the Big Apple to get a taste of The Great White Way. North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway has announced the lineup
for its 2017-18 season: The Book of Mormon
(Oct. 17-22), Kinky Boots
(Nov. 7 & 8), A Christmas Story: The Musical
(Dec. 22-24), Circus 1903
(Jan. 30 & 31), Beautiful — The Carole King Musical
(Mar. 20-25), and Motown, The Musical
(May 8 & 9).
Season tickets
start at just $203 and season ticket holders get some great perks — they have the same seats reserved for every show, park for free, and are granted priority access to events for NPAC before they are offered to the general public.
