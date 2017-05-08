Monday, May 8, 2017

Check out NPAC's Best of Broadway 2017-18 season lineup

Break a leg

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, May 8, 2017

The 2017-18 lineup for Best of Broadway - SCREENSHOT
  • The 2017-18 lineup for Best of Broadway

You don't need to pack your bags for the Big Apple to get a taste of The Great White Way. North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway has announced the lineup for its 2017-18 season: The Book of Mormon (Oct. 17-22), Kinky Boots (Nov. 7 & 8), A Christmas Story: The Musical (Dec. 22-24), Circus 1903 (Jan. 30 & 31), Beautiful — The Carole King Musical (Mar. 20-25), and Motown, The Musical (May 8 & 9).

Season tickets start at just $203 and season ticket holders get some great perks — they have the same seats reserved for every show, park for free, and are granted priority access to events for NPAC before they are offered to the general public.

