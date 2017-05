Check out NPAC's Best of Broadway 2017-18 season lineup

Screenshot

The 2017-18 lineup for Best of Broadway

You don't need to pack your bags for the Big Apple to get a taste of The Great White Way. North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway has announced the lineup for its 2017-18 season:(Oct. 17-22),(Nov. 7 & 8),(Dec. 22-24),(Jan. 30 & 31),(Mar. 20-25), and(May 8 & 9). Season tickets start at just $203 and season ticket holders get some great perks — they have the same seats reserved for every show, park for free, and are granted priority access to events for NPAC before they are offered to the general public.