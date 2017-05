Redux Contemporary Art Center opened the doors to its new home on Upper King Street on Saturday.

Redux Executive Director Stacy Huggins and Mayor John Tecklenburg celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting to the new space, which provides gallery and studio space to local artists. Heyrocco played some tunes and The Harbinger, Redux's soon to be neighbors at 1107 King Street, provided some treats.

Photos by Jonathon Stout.