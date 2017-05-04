Thursday, May 4, 2017
Corrigan Gallery holds last exhibition in current space, moves to Broad Street next month
A fond farewell
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, May 4, 2017 at 11:24 AM
Redux isn't the only contemporary
Erica Jackson file photo
Check out the Queen Street gallery for the last time this month.
art space making moves. Next month Corrigan Gallery, which has lived at 62 Queen St. for 11.5 years, moves to 7 Broad St., which has housed a number of galleries over the years.
Corrigan Gallery owner and artist Lese Corrigan says the new space is much larger — the Queen Street spot is a mish-mash of add-ons built from the late 1800s to the 1990s — and also features a garden. While Corrigan isn't entirely sure what's going into 62 Queen, she knows there will be major renovations to the building.
Swing by Corrigan Gallery on Queen Street this Fri. May 5 from 5-8 p.m. for the opening of Paul Mardikian's Fragments
, a show that "concerns the passage of time and erosion of materials." The show seems fitting as the to-be-renovated gallery's last one; as Mardikian says, "Corrosion, erosion, fusion and sedimentation all come together, expanding the two dimensional into the three dimensional and merging the worlds of art and science."
