Thursday, May 4, 2017

Corrigan Gallery holds last exhibition in current space, moves to Broad Street next month

A fond farewell

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, May 4, 2017 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge Check out the Queen Street gallery for the last time this month. - ERICA JACKSON FILE PHOTO
  • Erica Jackson file photo
  • Check out the Queen Street gallery for the last time this month.
Redux isn't the only contemporary art space making moves. Next month Corrigan Gallery, which has lived at 62 Queen St. for 11.5 years, moves to 7 Broad St., which has housed a number of galleries over the years.

Corrigan Gallery owner and artist Lese Corrigan says the new space is much larger — the Queen Street spot is a mish-mash of add-ons built from the late 1800s to the 1990s — and also features a garden. While Corrigan isn't entirely sure what's going into 62 Queen, she knows there will be major renovations to the building.

Swing by Corrigan Gallery on Queen Street this Fri. May 5 from 5-8 p.m. for the opening of Paul Mardikian's Fragments, a show that "concerns the passage of time and erosion of materials." The show seems fitting as the to-be-renovated gallery's last one; as Mardikian says, "Corrosion, erosion, fusion and sedimentation all come together, expanding the two dimensional into the three dimensional and merging the worlds of art and science."
Event Details Fragments
@ Corrigan Gallery
62 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Fri., May 5, 5-8 p.m.
Visual Arts
Map

Tags: , , ,

Location

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Fragments @ Corrigan Gallery

    • Fri., May 5, 5-8 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS