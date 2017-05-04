Celebrate Redux's new spot on King Street at their grand opening this Saturday

click to enlarge
-
Connelly Hardaway
-
There's a heck of a lot more light streaming into Redux's new spot than there was at their Philip Street location.
It's been a long time coming, but Redux's outgoing executive director
Stacy Huggins Geist would probably tell you that it's been worth it. As of yesterday, Redux's new spot at 1056 King St. is official, fire marshal-approved and all. We got a sneak peek at the space, which celebrates with a grand opening this Saturday, 7-10 p.m. The opening features an exhibition with works from Wilmington, N.C. artist Gabriel Lovejoy, live music from Heyrocco, and food truck Rebel Taqueria on hand.
The new Redux has its own photography studio — a huge boon for local photogs
looking to rent space.
click to enlarge
Redux is just barely ready for visitors — the smell of paint is strong and the dust is still settling. The key parts are in place though, including moveable walls in the building's front exhibition space, created by Clemson students.
click to enlarge
Gabriel Lovejoy's
work features abstract figures and striking representations of animals and humans. Oh, and if you make it to the opening, keep an eye out for one particularly bold painting featuring a scary wildebeest; Geist tells us that Lovejoy's kids can't be in the same room as that painting.
click to enlarge
-
Connelly Hardaway
-
The paintings are currently waiting patiently in Geist's office.
In addition to Lovejoy's works, there will be two concurrent exhibitions running in the space as well. John Duckworth's Wade in the Water
(which will likely not be up by Saturday), and a collection of photos in the photography exhibition space, which is right outside of the photo studio.