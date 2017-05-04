Thursday, May 4, 2017

92-year-old cabaret singer Lynne Charnay performs at Threshold Rep this Saturday

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, May 4, 2017 at 4:46 PM

You can't keep an old gal down. Lynne Charnay, a former Broadway, film, and television actress, performs cabaret-style at Threshold Repertory Theater this Sat. May 6 at 10 p.m., with musical director Rolf Barnes and special guest Frank Basile.

Charnay is hot off her performance at Don't Tell Mama NYC, a self-proclaimed "cineplex of cabaret," with a piano bar, restaurant, and two separate cabaret show rooms. Frank Basile, a baritone saxophonist, has been praised as a "prized sideman" by The New Yorker.

Tickets for the show are $20 and can be purchased at the door or online.

