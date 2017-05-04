92-year-old cabaret singer Lynne Charnay performs at Threshold Rep this Saturday

click to enlarge
You can't keep an old gal down. Lynne Charnay, a former Broadway, film, and television actress
, performs cabaret-style at Threshold Repertory Theater this Sat. May 6 at 10 p.m., with musical director Rolf Barnes and special guest Frank Basile.
Charnay is hot off her performance at Don't Tell Mama NYC
, a self-proclaimed "cineplex of cabaret," with a piano bar, restaurant, and two separate cabaret show rooms. Frank Basile
, a baritone saxophonist, has been praised as a "prized sideman
" by The New Yorker
.
Tickets for the show are $20 and can be purchased at the door or online.