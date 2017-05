Donate to The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art during the month of May

click to enlarge Provided

Aurora Robson creates sculptures out of plastic and debris

Multi-media artist Aurora Robson works with plastic and debris to create stunning yet disturbing sculptures that call attention to our human impact on the environment. She and another eco-conscious artist, Chris Jordan , will present an exhibit at the Halsey in the fall.The fall exhibit will feature a site-specific installation by Robson and a screening of Jordan's feature-length film,During the month of May, everyone who makes a contribution to the Halsey will be entered into a drawing to have dinner with Robson when she is in town in October; 10 names will be selected. Additionally during the month of May, every contribution you make will be matched by a generous donor for up to $25,000. Start making your contributions now.