Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Donate to The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art during the month of May

Get matched up

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, May 2, 2017 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge Aurora Robson creates sculptures out of plastic and debris - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Aurora Robson creates sculptures out of plastic and debris

Multi-media artist Aurora Robson works with plastic and debris to create stunning yet disturbing sculptures that call attention to our human impact on the environment. She and another eco-conscious artist, Chris Jordan, will present an exhibit at the Halsey in the fall.

The fall exhibit will feature a site-specific installation by Robson and a screening of Jordan's feature-length film, Midway.

During the month of May, everyone who makes a contribution to the Halsey will be entered into a drawing to have dinner with Robson when she is in town in October; 10 names will be selected. Additionally during the month of May, every contribution you make will be matched by a generous donor for up to $25,000. Start making your contributions now.

