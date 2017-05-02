Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Donate to The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art during the month of May
Get matched up
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Tue, May 2, 2017 at 12:21 PM
Aurora Robson creates sculptures out of plastic and debris
Multi-media artist Aurora Robson
works with plastic and debris to create stunning yet disturbing sculptures that call attention to our human impact on the environment. She and another eco-conscious artist, Chris Jordan
, will present an exhibit at the Halsey in the fall.
The fall exhibit will feature a site-specific installation by Robson and a screening of Jordan's feature-length film, Midway
.
During the month of May, everyone who makes a contribution to the Halsey will be entered into a drawing to have dinner with Robson when she is in town in October; 10 names will be selected. Additionally during the month of May, every contribution you make will be matched by a generous donor for up to $25,000. Start making your contributions
now.
