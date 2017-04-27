Thursday, April 27, 2017

Petty Couch Podcast hosts the first Comedy Night at Palmetto this Sunday

In defense of pettiness

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 12:03 PM

Have y'all heard of the Petty Couch Podcast? Hagan Chase Ragland and Jon Antoine's shit-talking show first came on our radar this past January, when Ragland, one of Charleston Comedy Festival's stand-up comedy winners, mentioned it in an interview. We listened, we laughed, we returned to our daily lives. And then, yesterday, the duo put out The Petty Couch HD, a six-minute video promoting a comedy show this Sun. April 30, held at Palmetto Brewing Co. From Trump to gentrification to La Croix, the video covers it all.

On Sunday head to Palmetto at 8 p.m. (or earlier, the guys say the comedy show is kicking off right on time) for a show featuring Ragland as the host and performances from Antoine in addition to local comedians Vince Fabra, Shawna Jarrett, Joseph Coker, and Hunter Gardner. Tickets are $10 at the door.

The Petty Couch S01E01 from Seamless Pictures on Vimeo.


