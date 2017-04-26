Chamber Music Charleston performs at Carnegie Hall next week

click to enlarge
On May 4 Chamber Music Charleston celebrates a decade of performances with a finale concert at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City.
CMC started as a small organization in 2006 that played concerts in historic Charleston homes. Now, Chamber Music Charleston plays everything from small, intimate affairs to grand Ovation Concerts. Over the years, the organization has grown to be a group that enriches the Lowcountry with expert chamber music.
With their successful 10th season coming to an end, Chamber Music Charleston is returning to the same recital hall in New York City that they sold out in May 2013. The program includes work from Mozart, Elgar, and Brahms, as well as the premiere of new work by award-winning composer James Stephenson.
A number of lovers and supporters of CMC — up to 60 people — are said to be making the trip to New York to witness this milestone concert. This highly anticipated event will conclude Chamber Music Charleston’s most successful season to date. Look for the 2017-18 season starting in November.