Jazz Artists of Charleston launch new brand "Charleston Jazz"

Charlton Singleton is the CJO's music and artistic director
Charleston Jazz
is the new brand name for Jazz Artists of Charleston, encompassing the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, Charleston Jazz Festival, and the Charleston Jazz Academy programs. The brand was announced earlier this month and executive director of Charleston Jazz Mary Beth Natarajan says that the new brand "celebrates Charleston’s role in the history of jazz, and accommodates the branding of new programs we plan to add over the next 18 months.”
The nonprofit, which was founded in 2008 as Jazz Artists of Charleston, has a mission to "grow a local and global community for Jazz through performance, education and outreach while celebrating and preserving Charleston's rich history in Jazz."
Be sure to check out the free upcoming Piccolo Spoleto Jazz Jam
on May 28 at Republic Garden and Lounge, and head to the organization's new site
to purchase tickets to other jazzy performances.