Audition for Charleston Stage's 40th season on Sun. May 7

So you wanna be an actor? You can get one step closer by auditioning for Charleston Stage's 40th season on Sun. May 7 at Charleston Stage's Mt. Pleasant studio, located at 629 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. Suite 7, from 3-9 p.m. You'll be auditioning for a role in one of four Charleston Stage productions, including Disney's The Little Mermaid, A Christmas Carol, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Shakespeare in Love.

High school students will audition from 3-5 p.m. and adults will audition from 6-9 p.m. High school students are asked to email Jesse Siak (jsiak@charlestonstage.com) to reserve an audition time, and adults should email Ashley Palmer (apalmer@charlestonstage.com).

Learn more about Charleston Stage and its 2017-'18 season online.
Location Details Charleston Stage Studios
629 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, South Carolina
General Location
