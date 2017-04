Audition for Charleston Stage's 40th season on Sun. May 7

click to enlarge Courtesy Charleston Stage

This could be you.

So you wanna be an actor? You can get one step closer by auditioning for Charleston Stage's 40th season on Sun. May 7 at Charleston Stage's Mt. Pleasant studio, located at 629 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. Suite 7, from 3-9 p.m. You'll be auditioning for a role in one of four Charleston Stage productions, including Disney's, andHigh school students will audition from 3-5 p.m. and adults will audition from 6-9 p.m. High school students are asked to email Jesse Siak (jsiak@charlestonstage.com) to reserve an audition time, and adults should email Ashley Palmer (apalmer@charlestonstage.com).Learn more about Charleston Stage and its 2017-'18 season online.