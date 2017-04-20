PHOTOS: Best of Charleston winners were transported to Neverland last night

Riding in on dragons, in carriages, and clutching the waists of knights in shining armor, denizens of the fairest city in the land descended upon the Gaillard for the ball of the century. Princes and princesses swilled magic potions made from flaming Fireball and Death's Door Gin, and sated their appetites with cauldrons overflowing with the cheesiest mac from the ever-charming Cru Catering.Louie D took the stage as pied piper, bewitching all the Queen of Hearts, Rapunzels, and Jack and Jills as they kicked up their glass-slippered dancing shoes. Guilty Pleasures lit up the night with magic star wands shaped like ... well, it wouldn't be prudent to spell out for all the virtuous maidens reading this.While we recover this morning, looking ever so slightly like the Evil Queen and a touch like the troll under the bridge, we want to thank the fairy godmothers from last night who made Best of Charleston 2017 a fairy tale that even Tswift couldn't dream up:Patrick J. O'Neill, MD Plastic SurgeryGuilty PleasuresCharleston Heating + AirPalmetto Carriage WorksSavage Law FirmLowcountry Beauty & Wellness SpaBlu Gorilla TattooOnce Upon A ChildCarolina One Real EstatePure BarreBartercardPlanet VapeHarris TeeterCharleston Green TaxiAesthetiSpaGreystarOther Brother EntertainmentCharleston Style LimoKhouri Chiropractic and Health SolutionsO-KuSurf BarAndolini's PizzaOrangetheory FitnessBrackishCoca Cola, official soft drink sponsorDogfish Head, beer sponsorBonterra Vineyards (Harris Teeter), wine sponsorHoly City BrewingRepublic National Distributing Company (Tito's Vodka, Svedka Vodka, Mount Gay Rum, Firefly Distillery, Fireball, Larceny, Death's Door Gin, Lunazul Tequila, PAMA Pomegranate Liquer)Cru CateringO-KuHalls SteakhouseMartha Lou'sHome Team BBQSaffronRue de JeanCOMex 1EarthfareRoti Rolls Jeni's Ice Cream