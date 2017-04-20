PHOTOS: Best of Charleston winners were transported to Neverland last night

Riding in on dragons, in carriages, and clutching the waists of knights in shining armor, denizens of the fairest city in the land descended upon the Gaillard for the ball of the century. Princes and princesses swilled magic potions made from flaming Fireball and Death's Door Gin, and sated their appetites with cauldrons overflowing with the cheesiest mac from the ever-charming Cru Catering.
Louie D took the stage as pied piper, bewitching all the Queen of Hearts, Rapunzels, and Jack and Jills as they kicked up their glass-slippered dancing shoes. Guilty Pleasures lit up the night with magic star wands shaped like ... well, it wouldn't be prudent to spell out for all the virtuous maidens reading this.
While we recover this morning, looking ever so slightly like the Evil Queen and a touch like the troll under the bridge, we want to thank the fairy godmothers from last night who made Best of Charleston 2017 a fairy tale that even Tswift couldn't dream up:
Presenting Sponsor:
Patrick J. O'Neill, MD Plastic Surgery
Official Sponsors:
Guilty Pleasures
Charleston Heating + Air
Palmetto Carriage Works
Savage Law Firm
Lowcountry Beauty & Wellness Spa
Supporting Sponsors:
Blu Gorilla Tattoo
Once Upon A Child
Carolina One Real Estate
Pure Barre
Bartercard
Planet Vape
Harris Teeter
Charleston Green Taxi
AesthetiSpa
Greystar
Other Brother Entertainment
Charleston Style Limo
Other Sponsors:
Khouri Chiropractic and Health Solutions
O-Ku
Surf Bar
Andolini's Pizza
Orangetheory Fitness
Brackish
Beverages:
Coca Cola, official soft drink sponsor
Dogfish Head, beer sponsor
Bonterra Vineyards (Harris Teeter), wine sponsor
Holy City Brewing
Liquor:
Republic National Distributing Company (Tito's Vodka, Svedka Vodka, Mount Gay Rum, Firefly Distillery, Fireball, Larceny, Death's Door Gin, Lunazul Tequila, PAMA Pomegranate Liquer)
Vendors:
Cru Catering
O-Ku
Halls Steakhouse
Martha Lou's
Home Team BBQ
Saffron
Rue de Jean
CO
Mex 1
Earthfare
Roti Rolls Jeni's Ice Cream