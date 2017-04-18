The Gibbes Museum of Art Announces 2017-18 special exhibits lineup

click to enlarge
'The Peaceable Kingdom' by Edward Hicks
From paintings of the eastside of the peninsula to a study in Pan American modernism, the Gibbes's 2017-18 special exhibition series includes a multitude of fine art. “Our special exhibition series strives to promote creativity, introduce new art forms and provide perspective on larger community issues,” says Angela Mack, The Gibbes Museum of Art’s executive director.
From May 2017 through September 2018, expect to see the following exhibits on display, going up in this order:Artists Painting Artists
; Perspectives on Place
; Artist, Scientist, Explorer: Mark Catesby in the Carolinas
; Out of the Wild: Animals in Contemporary Art
; Pan American Modernism: Avant-Garde Art in Latin America and the United States
; A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America
; and Radcliffe Bailey:Pensive.
Highlights from the myriad exhibits include works from the collection of Her Majesty the Queen
; folk art hailing from New England, the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and the South, created between 1800 and 1925; and recent works by Atlanta-based painter, sculptor and mixed-media artist Radcliffe Bailey
— Bailey uses found materials and pieces from his past (like traditional African sculptures and tintypes of family members) to explore themes of ancestry, race, and memory.
