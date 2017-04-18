Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Charleston designers put their spin on National Park posters at The Southern starting April 28
Prints for parks
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Apr 18, 2017 at 10:54 AM
The year 2016 was big in a lot of ways — one or two not-so-great world events come to mind. But the year was one worth celebrating for the National Park Service, which turned 100. To celebrate, David Rygiol and James Louis Walker created Type Hike, a nonprofit design project that celebrates the outdoors through typography.
A series of 60 designs were submitted from around the country, including three from local designers Jay Fletcher
, Fuzzco
, and Stitch Design Co
. The exhibit, featuring all 60 designs, is currently being shown around the country — and it's coming to The Southern for weekend opening on Fri. April 28 at 6:30 p.m.
The series has been added to the permanent collection of the Library of Congress, and all of the profits from posters sold (you can buy them online
) will be donated to protect and preserve the outdoors.
Tags: Type Hike, Fuzzco, Jay Fletcher, Stitch Design Co., Image