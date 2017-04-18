Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Blue Bicycle hosts 'Monsters in Charleston' book launch this Saturday

Monster mash

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Apr 18, 2017 at 10:29 AM

"Arnold and St. Michael's" - TIMOTHY BANKS
  • Timothy Banks
  • "Arnold and St. Michael's"

Local illustrator Timothy Banks has created a world of delightful whimsy, making monsters into magical, not-so-scary beasts. In his children's book, Monsters in Charleston Banks explores iconic scenes of the Lowcountry, from Folly Beach to the peninsula, with some colorful, larger-than-life beasts thrown in.

Blue Bicycle Books hosts the official launch of the book this Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a special book reading and signings. To purchase a copy of the book, visits Banks's site.

