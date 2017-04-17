Monday, April 17, 2017

Jazz star Richie Cole heads to Gennaro's, How Art Thou this week

And all that jazz

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 2:50 PM

Described as the "mad altoist of Jazz" Richie Cole comes to the Lowcountry for three special performances starting this Thurs. April 20 at North Charleston Italian restaurant, Gennaro's.

The Thursday performance, which starts at 7:30 p.m., features the musical stylings of Cole and the Alto Madness Orchestra. Trombonist and band leader Mike Gennaro and his octet have been practicing tunes from Cole's Alto Madness book to prep for the altoist's special appearance.

Then on Fri. April 21, check out Cole at How Art Thou at 8 p.m. To round out the weekend, Cole and pianist Oscar Rivers play at HAT Sat. April 22 at 8 p.m.
