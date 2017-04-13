Here's the best local theater to see this weekend, April 14-16

We may be gearing up for Spoleto Festival 2017 in the City Paper
office, but that doesn't mean we don't still have our eyes out for locally-produced art, music, and theater. Why not take a night on the town this weekend and check out some solid local theater? Here's the rundown of what's on tap around town.
Sister Act, Charleston Stage
Opens Fri. April 14. Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Wed. April 19 PAYP at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. Through April 30.
You've seen Sister Act
— the nun-filled hit film with Whoopi Goldberg. Well that movie, and its successor (we're still meh on Sister Act 2
) inspired a Broadway show of the same name, and it's comin' to Charleston via Charleston Stage. A refresher on the plot: Deloris Wilson (Goldberg) sees her club-owning boyfriend kill his chauffeur and she has to go into witness protection so that he doesn't kill her, too. Naturally she finds shelter in a convent.
The Charleston production kicks off tomorrow night. Be on the lookout for special tickets next week, too, when Sister Act's Pay What You Please night comes on Wed. April 19 (tickets start at $10 and go on sale Tues. April 18 at midnight).
Stayin' Alive, 34 West Theater Co.
Thursdays-Saturday at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Through May 20.
Speaking of musicals, 34 West — a theater company that doesn't necessarily present controversial shows, but certainly has its fair share of fun ones — has a groovy one, Stayin' Alive,
playing now. The plot is this: A soap opera star "fights for love, bellbottoms, and disco fever." The show features music from Donna Summer to Earth, Wind and Fire. Tickets for 34 West shows go fast, so be sure to call ahead to make sure they've got a seat for you and your crew.
And They Called It Jazz, Charleston Performing Arts Center
Thurs. April 13 at 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sun. April 23 at 4 p.m. Through April 23.
OK, so it turns out, April is the month of musicals in our fair city. This weather has us singin' sweet tunes, too, so, hey, we'll take it. The Charleston Performing Arts Center (not to be confused with the North Charleston Performing Arts Center) presents And They Called It Jazz
, an original work created and choreographed by CPAC's Kirk Pfeiffer, with musical arrangements by Joe Clarke. Covering the progression of jazz from roaring twenties until today, this show features a live four-piece jazz band, which includes students from the School of the Arts.