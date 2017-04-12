Wednesday, April 12, 2017
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra announces what's in store for next season
Hitting the high notes
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Wed, Apr 12, 2017 at 1:36 PM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Pianist Conrad Tao will be a CSO musical guest in the 2017-18 season
With a focus on "celebration," the Charleston Symphony Orchestra's 2017-2018
(Sept. 2017-April 2018) season will include classics that pay homage to musical greats from Beethoven to Bach to Tchaikovsky.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
There will be a Masterworks and Pops performances dedicated to the late Leonard Bernstein
Highlights of the season will include a Masterworks and Pops performance dedicated to the late conductor/composer Leonard Bernstein, who would be celebrating his 100th birthday in August 2018. There will also be a performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with the CSO Chorus and Brahms’ Symphony No. 2.
For those whose tastes veer more pop culture than classical, the Pops series will feature a lineup with music from Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Schindler’s List, and Superman. The annual holiday Pops concert in December 2017 will feature the music of George Gershwin and Bernstein, and will be followed by a NY-themed gala fundraiser in January.
Beloved events that will be repeated in the coming season include the annual Holy City Messiah performances with the CSO Chorus and a holiday special performance with the CSO brass and the Canadian Brass.
Combining two artistic mediums, there will be a production at the Gaillard featuring the CSO Chorus and the Nashville Ballet.
For updates about the season, and to purchase tickets, visit the CSO website.
Tags: Charleston Symphony Orchestra, Image