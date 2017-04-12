Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Buy tickets now to see Mike Birbiglia at the Gaillard on Sept. 8
The guy who brought you Sleepwalk with Me
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Apr 12, 2017 at 12:00 PM
Fun fact: Birbiglia actually has rapid eye movement sleep disorder, which inspired his film, Sleepwalk with Me.
This September the Gaillard, in conjunction with the Charleston Comedy Festival, presents comedian Mike Birbiglia. Tickets for the Sept. 8 show go on sale today
, Wed. April 12, at noon.
Birbiglia
is a stand-up comedian with multiple Comedy Central and Netflix specials under his belt, in addition to his 2012 Sundance award-winning film Sleepwalk with Me,
based off of his off-Broadway show and book
of the same name.
Oh, and he's an actor, director, and regular contributor to This American Life. Needless to say, we're pretty stoked that Birbiglia is stopping by Charleston on his fall tour — fingers crossed he stays safe in his hotel room.
