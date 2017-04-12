Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with Itinerant Literate later this month

Buy local, y'all

Sat. April 29 marks Independent Bookstore Day, a nationwide event dedicated to indie sellers of books and literature. This day is important to small indie independent stores like Itinerant Literate, who will be hosting a day full of book and literature themed events, giveaways, and discounts from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Brew Cellar.

The book-inspired events will include a StorySLAM (live storytelling competition), giveaways for limited edition items including literary condoms (yes), author signings, and a signed copy of Michael Chabon’s new novel Moonglow. Participants can even have a hand in naming the 1978 Yellowstone camper that is home to the Itinerant Literate traveling bookstore.

Owners Julia Turner and Christen Thompson are hoping to create a more interactive experience for this year’s festivities to celebrate their customers, by hosting events where customers can get more involved and hands on. People are encouraged to sign up to read a chapter of Matilda, and can even sign up to be volunteer booksellers for the day (which would include a sweet 20 percent employee discount).

