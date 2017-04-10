Stacy Huggins Geist steps down as Redux's Executive Director

click to enlarge
Stacy Huggins Geist has served as Redux's executive director since 2013.
Redux Contemporary Art Center's Board of Directors has announced that Stacy Huggins Geist is stepping down from her position as executive director, a role she has held since 2013. Geist, who will hold her position for at least six more months, moves to Wilmington, N.C., with her husband later this year.
In a statement Geist said, “It is difficult to imagine life beyond Redux, and while it is certainly bittersweet for me, I am so happy to be taking a leap into a new life that finally puts my family first."
We last sat down with Geist
on the eve of Redux's final exhibition in its current spot on St. Philip Street, Founders' Farewell/ Mixed Bag
. At the time Geist said of the art space's founders, "Everything's been a mind-blowing exercise in fortitude and gumption and determination to make this organization last and serve."
Running a nonprofit is no small task, and in its 15 years at St. Philip Street Redux has seen seven executive directors, including Geist, who also served as VP of Redux's board for two years prior to her director position. Redux's board has enlisted the help of Governance4Good to find the studio's next executive director.
Redux is currently in the process of moving into its new building at 1056 King St. A grand opening is slated for Sat. May 6.