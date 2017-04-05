Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Today's cover girl, Corrie Wang, one of Amazon's featured April YA authors

'The Takedown' debuts April 11.

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Apr 5, 2017

click to enlarge 'The Takedown' is Corrie Wang's debut novel - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • 'The Takedown' is Corrie Wang's debut novel
click to enlarge 98935e48_takedown_cover.jpg
It keeps getting better for YA author Corrie Wang (did you see her on today's cover?) whose book, The Takedown was picked by Amazon editors as one of April's young adult books of the month.

Amazon books of the month are carefully chosen by Amazon's editorial team.

"We scour reviews and book news, we swap books amongst ourselves, and spend our nights and weekends tearing through as many of the best books as possible."

There you have it, The Takedown is one of the best books out there right now.

The Takedown will be released on Tues. April 11 and you can pre-order it here. You can also help Wang celebrate with a release party at Edmund's Oast next Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Edmund’s Oast Hosts Book Launch for Corrie Wang’s Debut Young Adult Novel—The Takedown @ Edmund's Oast

    • Tue., April 11, 6 p.m. Free to attend

