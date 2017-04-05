Today's cover girl, Corrie Wang, one of Amazon's featured April YA authors

click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
'The Takedown' is Corrie Wang's debut novel
click to enlarge
It keeps getting better for YA author Corrie Wang (did you see her on today's cover?) whose book, The Takedown
was picked by Amazon editors as one of April's young adult books of the month.
Amazon books of the month are carefully chosen
by Amazon's editorial team.
"We scour reviews and book news, we swap books amongst ourselves, and spend our nights and weekends tearing through as many of the best books as possible."
There you have it, The Takedown
is one of the best books out there right now.
The Takedown
will be released on Tues. April 11 and you can pre-order it here. You can also help Wang celebrate with a release party
at Edmund's Oast next Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m.