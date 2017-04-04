SkillPop brings specialized classes to Charleston later this month

click to enlarge
SkillPop is a start-up company based out of Charlotte, N.C. that specializes in making learning possible through educational, in-person classes. Classes range from fields like photography to marketing to gardening to social media tutorials. And now SkillPop is looking to expand further into the Southeast, with one of its first stops being right here in Charleston.
On April 26 from 6-8 p.m. learn more about abstract landscape painting
at West Elm with Modern South Studio's Cory McBee. If you're more into brush lettering
, then head to Danielle Fabrega's class, taking place inside of 1630 Meeting St., on April 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cory McBee is the founder and face of Modern South Studio
, the platform for her art and design (McBee has a BA in studio art from CofC and an MFA from SCAD in graphic design). You can find her work at Mitchell Hill, West Elm, Be the Change Boutique, and The Skinny Dip.
Danielle Fabrega is the founder of The Town Serif, a company that specializes in modern calligraphy, hand-lettering, design, and branding for weddings, restaurants, and brands. You can find her works on Etsy
or sign up for upcoming workshops
on her website.