Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Join YA author Ashley Poston for a signing of 'Geekerella' this Saturday

Geekin' out

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Apr 4, 2017 at 2:32 PM

click to enlarge Ashley Poston and her newest book, Geekerella. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Ashley Poston and her newest book, Geekerella.
We're kind of having a YA moment (psst: peek tomorrow's cover story). We just finished South Carolina native Ashley Poston's book, Geekerella, and well, we're geeking out. The book, set in Charleston, is a modern take on Cinderella — and all things fan culture. You can meet Poston, and snag a copy of her book, this Saturday at the Orange Spot from 1-2 p.m., presented by mobile bookstore Intinerant Literate. Dellz Deli will also be on hand with vegan food for sale.

OK, back to the story. So vegan food is part of Geekerella — it's the concept behind the Magic Pumpkin, the food truck where Elle, our main character, works, one that bops around from downtown Charleston to IOP. The Charleston references throughout the book are pretty lowkey, so you don't have to get yourself worked up about accuracy (you know you're the kind of person who does), and you can just enjoy the story.

Elle Wittimer is an orphan living with her evil "stepmonster" and twin step sisters. Sound familiar? She's also a huge fan of a TV series, Starfield, and she's none too pleased about the new movie adaptation's choice for its starring role — a day time drama hunk, Darien Freeman. Told in alternating chapters from the perspective of Elle and Darien — who turns out to be a true Starfield fan after all — the book is everything we look for in Young Adult fiction. It's fun, fast, and full of heart. Really.

Learn more about Poston — including info on her other YA books, The Sound of Us, We Own the Night, and Heart of Iron (coming out in 2018) — on her website.

Event Details Geekerella Author Signing and Fandom Meetup
@ The Orange Spot
4824 Chateau Ave.
North Charleston, SC
When: Sat., April 8, 1-2 p.m.
(843) 509-4648
Books + Poetry, Family + Kids and Festivals + Events
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Geekerella Author Signing and Fandom Meetup @ The Orange Spot

    • Sat., April 8, 1-2 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS