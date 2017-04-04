Join YA author Ashley Poston for a signing of 'Geekerella' this Saturday

click to enlarge
Provided
Ashley Poston and her newest book, Geekerella.
We're kind of having a YA moment (psst: peek tomorrow's cover story). We just finished South Carolina native Ashley Poston's book, Geekerella
, and well, we're geeking out. The book, set in Charleston, is a modern take on Cinderella — and all things fan culture. You can meet Poston, and snag a copy of her book, this Saturday at the Orange Spot from 1-2 p.m., presented by mobile bookstore Intinerant Literate. Dellz Deli will also be on hand with vegan food for sale.
OK, back to the story. So vegan food is part of Geekerella
— it's the concept behind the Magic Pumpkin, the food truck where Elle, our main character, works, one that bops around from downtown Charleston to IOP. The Charleston references throughout the book are pretty lowkey, so you don't have to get yourself worked up about accuracy (you know you're the kind of person who does), and you can just enjoy the story.
Elle Wittimer is an orphan living with her evil "stepmonster" and twin step sisters. Sound familiar? She's also a huge fan of a TV series, Starfield
, and she's none too pleased about the new movie adaptation's choice for its starring role — a day time drama hunk, Darien Freeman. Told in alternating chapters from the perspective of Elle and Darien — who turns out to be a true Starfield
fan after all — the book is everything we look for in Young Adult fiction. It's fun, fast, and full of heart. Really.
Learn more about Poston — including info on her other YA books, The Sound of Us, We Own the Night
, and Heart of Iron
(coming out in 2018) — on her website.