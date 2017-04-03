Now through Friday, vote for ArtPop's local billboard artist

Back in January
, we told you about a call for five local artists to get their artwork up on a billboard. Charleston's Alliance for the Arts
and ArtPop Art Gallery teamed up with Adams Outdoor Advertising to seek out the best artists from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties, and nine of these artists have been nominated for selection to get their artwork displayed on a billboard for one whole year.
Four of these artists will be chosen by a panel of judges, but one of them can be chosen with your help, by voting here
for your favorite local artist’s work. Participating local artists include Chambers Austelle, Colin McNaught, Jordan Fowler, Francis Sills, Meyriel Edge, Janie Ball, Austin Abt, Patch Whisky, and Fletcher Williams III.
Voting closes this Fri. April 7, and the five winners (including the one you helped pick!) will be announced next Mon. April 10.