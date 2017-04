Cultivate holds Spring Science/Art Workshop Series at How Art Thou Cafe

click to enlarge Provided

Cultivate's workshops involve science lessons, art projects, and wine

Founded by friends Brienne Oliver, Lisa Shimko, and Barbara "Bobbie" Lyon, Cultivate is a program that seeks to explore and celebrate the "common threads" between art and science.This year marks the third spring session of the Science Art Workshop Series. There will be four workshops, each two hours long, held at How Art Thou Cafe. The group is holding fewer workshops this year as they are building up to be a part of Enough Pie's Awakening V: King Tide. So what exactly goes down at these Science Art shindigs? "This is wTo reserve a spot to this or the other three workshops, visit the Cultivate site. Tickets are $15 per person and $3 for students and educators.