Monday, April 3, 2017
Cultivate holds Spring Science/Art Workshop Series at How Art Thou Cafe
A new kind of happy hour
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Mon, Apr 3, 2017 at 11:22 AM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Cultivate's workshops involve science lessons, art projects, and wine
Founded by friends Brienne Oliver, Lisa Shimko, and Barbara "Bobbie" Lyon, Cultivate
is a program that seeks to explore and celebrate the "common threads" between art and science.
This year marks the third spring session of the Science Art Workshop Series. There will be four workshops, each two hours long, held at How Art Thou Cafe. The group is holding fewer workshops this year as they are building up to be a part of Enough Pie's Awakening V: King Tide.
"We’re going to take this concept and expand to 200 participants and make it into an afternoon," says Lyon.
So what exactly goes down at these Science Art shindigs? "This is what Brie and Lisa and I would do on a Saturday over wine — we just sort of wanted to widen the invitations," says Lyon. Lyon, a molecular biologist, was fascinated by the processes and works of local artists Shimko and Oliver. And the artists would "geek out" over Lyon's stories. Now, starting tomorrow, Tues. April 4 from 6-8 p.m. any and everyone is invited to join these science- and art-minded friends at How Art Thou for two hours of a brief science lesson followed by an arts project.
The series' first speaker is President of Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities Omar Muhammad who presents "Citizen Science for the Win: Empowering the Community for Environmental Justice." Shimko and Oliver teach paper and wire mobile building and encourage participants to BYOP (bring your own pliers). How Art Thou will have food and drink specials including half-off bottles of wine, and, if all of that is not enough to lure you to this creative happy hour, there will also be a scotch tasting with How Art Thou owner David Berger.
To reserve a spot to this or the other three workshops, visit the Cultivate
site. Tickets are $15 per person and $3 for students and educators.
Tags: Cultivate, How Art Thou, Lisa Shimko, Brienne Oliver, Bobbie Lyon, Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, Image