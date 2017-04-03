Monday, April 3, 2017

Cultivate holds Spring Science/Art Workshop Series at How Art Thou Cafe

A new kind of happy hour

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Apr 3, 2017 at 11:22 AM

Cultivate's workshops involve science lessons, art projects, and wine
  • Provided
  • Cultivate's workshops involve science lessons, art projects, and wine

Founded by friends Brienne Oliver, Lisa Shimko, and Barbara "Bobbie" Lyon, Cultivate is a program that seeks to explore and celebrate the "common threads" between art and science.

This year marks the third spring session of the Science Art Workshop Series. There will be four workshops, each two hours long, held at How Art Thou Cafe. The group is holding fewer workshops this year as they are building up to be a part of Enough Pie's Awakening V: King Tide. "We’re going to take this concept and expand to 200 participants and make it into an afternoon," says Lyon.

So what exactly goes down at these Science Art shindigs? "This is what Brie and Lisa and I would do on a Saturday over wine — we just sort of wanted to widen the invitations," says Lyon. Lyon, a molecular biologist, was fascinated by the processes and works of local artists Shimko and Oliver. And the artists would "geek out" over Lyon's stories. Now, starting tomorrow, Tues. April 4 from 6-8 p.m. any and everyone is invited to join these science- and art-minded friends at How Art Thou for two hours of a brief science lesson followed by an arts project.

The series' first speaker is President of Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities Omar Muhammad who presents "Citizen Science for the Win: Empowering the Community for Environmental Justice." Shimko and Oliver teach paper and wire mobile building and encourage participants to BYOP (bring your own pliers). How Art Thou will have food and drink specials including half-off bottles of wine, and, if all of that is not enough to lure you to this creative happy hour, there will also be a scotch tasting with How Art Thou owner David Berger.

To reserve a spot to this or the other three workshops, visit the Cultivate site. Tickets are $15 per person and $3 for students and educators.

Event Details Cultivate Science Art Happy Hour
@ How Art Thou Jazz Lounge and Tapas Bar
1956 Maybank Highway
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Tue., April 4, 6-8 p.m.
Festivals + Events, Festivals + Events and Arts + Crafts
Map

Location Details How Art Thou Jazz Lounge and Tapas Bar
How Art Thou Jazz Lounge and Tapas Bar
1956 Maybank Highway
James Island
Charleston, SC
(843) 793-2231
Tapas Bar, Music Venue and Cafés
Map


Location

